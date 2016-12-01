Dimitrov handed two-match ban over goal celebration

The day after their shock elimination from the FA Trophy at the hands of St Andrews, Birkirkara were dealt another setback after playmaker Srdjan Dimitrov was handed a two-match ban.

Dimitrov was cautioned by referee Etienne Mangion in the closing stages of Birkirkara’s 3-1 Premier League victory over Tarxien Rainbows on Saturday after the Serbian was adjudged to have provoked opposing fans as he celebrated his late goal.

Apart from the one-match ban resulting from the accumulation of four yellow cards, the MFA Disciplinary Commissioner suspended Dimitrov for an additional match over his perceived provocative gesture.

The two-match suspension rules Dimitrov out of Birkirkara’s league games against Ħamrun Spartans this Sunday and against Sliema on December 11.

Birkirkara will also be without Joseph Zerafa for their clash with the Spartans as the left-back received a one-match ban for four yellow cards.

Seven other Premier League players were suspended for one game yesterday.

St Andrews’ defensive duo Michael Johnson and Karlo Kesinovic, who both saw red in their side’s 4-1 defeat to Floriana, will miss the game against Tarxien Rainbows on Saturday while the Greens had Maurizio Vella receiving a one-match ban for four bookings.

The Italian midfielder will sit out Floriana’s game against leaders Balzan on Sunday.

Tarxien Rainbows have lost defender Daniel Zerafa for their league encounter with St Andrews after the defender was sanctioned for four yellow cards.

Hibs midfielder Jackson Lima, sent off in the 3-1 win over Sliema, will be sidelined for the game against Mosta on Sunday. Lima will be joined by fellow midfielder Bjorn Kristensen who saw red in Hibs’ 3-2 FA Trophy defeat to Senglea Athletic on Tuesday.

Mosta will have to make do without flank defender Adrian Caruana who picked up his fourth yellow card in the goalless draw against Valletta.