Kanye West released from hospital

Kanye West has reportedly been released from hospital more than a week after police were called to reports of a disturbance involving the rapper.

The US musician left UCLA Medical Centre in Los Angeles under the care of his wife Kim Kardashian and his personal physician, Dr Michael Farzam, TMZ said.

West, 39, had been admitted to hospital on November 21 suffering from "temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration", the celebrity news website said.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said at the time that it responded to a report of a disturbance but the incident was deemed a "medical emergency".

Temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration

Dr Farzam told police that West had attempted to assault a gym staff member and he was placed in an involuntary psychiatric hold, known as a 5150, meaning he was handcuffed to the stretcher as he was taken to hospital, according to TMZ.

West's admission to hospital came a day after his Saint Pablo tour was cancelled following a series of on-stage outbursts.

He ended a concert after four songs in Sacramento, California, before cancelling a performance in Los Angeles a day later, just hours before he was due on stage.

He had previously spent 10 minutes ranting about Beyonce, Jay Z, Hillary Clinton and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg during another show. He was also heckled by concert-goers after telling them he would have voted for Donald Trump in the US presidential election had he decided to cast a ballot.

Model Kendall Jenner, the half-sister of Kardashian, said the family had been praying for West as she spoke to reporters at the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Paris on Wednesday.

Discussing the rap star's condition, Jenner told Entertainment Tonight: "Yes, of course (he'll be OK).

"Everyone's OK. Everyone is doing OK, just praying."