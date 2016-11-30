Camilleri still leads Ortigia scorers’ list

Playing for Sicilian club CC Ortigia in the Italian Serie A1, Steve Camilleri has maintained his scoring momentum when netting eight more goals during November to add to his tally of seven in the previous month.

Camilleri’s total of 15 goals currently puts him in third place in the overall scorers’ list while also conserving the leading position as striker for his team, one ahead of Damijan Danilovic.

Camilleri’s average of 2.14 goals out of seven league matches he played so far is the second best overall and equivalent to that of prolific Italian international scorer, Stefan Luongo.

The Malta international netted two, three, one and another two goals, respectively, when his team played Posillipo (7-12), Acqua-chiara (10-6), Trieste (8-12) and Sport Management (11-18) in the past four weeks.

Ortigia are currently jointseventh alongside AS Acqua-chiara in the 14-team Italian championship.