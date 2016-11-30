Attard brothers claim the doubles crown

The Malta Open, the 29th in the series, came to a close recently with local organisers earning the plaudits for a smooth running of the competition that saw the participation of 358 players in various categories at the Topaz Hotel, St Paul’s Bay.

To make things even better for the Malta Darts Association, brothers Norbert and David Attard teamed-up superbly in the doubles to clinch the title much to the delight of the home fans.

In the gold medal match, the Attards beat Dave Prins and Wayne Halliwell 4-1 with Norbert Attard checking out 94 and 154 in the process.

“It’s an exceptional achievement for us as players but also a proud moment for all the Maltese people,” David Attard was quoted as saying after the final.

The men’s singles final was contested between two British players – Dave Prins and Paul Williams, the latter prevailing on the day with a 6-2 scoreline in his favour.

In earlier rounds, Williams eliminated Maltese player Gordon Stanmore 4-3 and WDF no.1 ranked player Darius Labanaus-kas, of Lithuania, 4-2.

Andy Keen, beaten in the quarter-finals by Dutchman Carlo Van Cleff (4-3), and Albert Scerri, who lost 5-2 to Prins in the semi-finals, also left their mark from among the Maltese players in the competition.

Women’s Open favourite Ann-Kathrin Wigmann, of Germany, fell at the last 16 stage when she lost to Sas Bode.

The title went to Christine Readhead as she saw off the challenge of Kaz Kirkby following a clear 4-0 victory.

Maltese player Tracy Chambers made the last-16 stage in the tournament but was eliminated by Kirkby 3-1.

The women’s doubles tournament saw Britons Lorraine Woodrow and Sarah Chick claiming the honour as they eased to a 4-1 finals victory over Kirkby and Kaytee Bispham.