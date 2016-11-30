ASA to elect president today

Incumbent Joe Caruana Curran is banking on his achievements to win another term as head of the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta as challenger Lino Farrugia Sacco says he has enough backing from the clubs to become the new president when an election is held this evening at the Excelsior Hotel.

Caruana Curran has been occupying the hot seat since 2010 when he took over from Austin Sammut.

He told Times of Malta that he was feeling confident he will be re-elected for a third time at the end of today’s annual general meeting as he believes his track record was a good enough guarantee that the sport has a sound future.

“I am optimistic of my chances to secure a third term,” Caruana Curran said.

“It’s in the interest of the clubs to have someone leading the association with care and dedication as we need to see our sport flourishing and reaching higher levels.

“A challenge for the seat is always a healthy exercise for the organisation but I insist that there needs to be continuity for us to move forward.

“The next three years will be very important with a series of high-level competitions coming up.

“We need to make sure that our athletes are given the right preparation. If we stick together we’ll obtain more positive results as happened on a consistent basis, and in different disciplines, these past few years.”

As regards the administration, Caruana Curran wants to introduce new initiatives to make the ASA operate more efficient.

“If approved, the changes proposed will bring more transparency and the ASA administered on a stronger basis.

“That is so crucial for the sport and also for our athletes to conduct their training programmes in a sound environment.”

Farrugia Sacco, a former Maltese Olympic Committee president, acknowledged that developments had been undertaken at the ASA under his election rival’s watch but feels that more could have been done, promising new measures to lift the profile of aquatic sport in our country.

“It’s true that the current ASA administration has carried out various projects along the last few years but we all know that not enough has been done,” he reckoned.

“One major concern among member clubs is the lack of transparency that at present exists at the ASA, particularly in terms of finances and national team selections. So, for sure, if elected I’m committed to address that issue fast.

“There’s huge potential in swim sport but better promotion is required. That’s why I feel that the media should be more involved in the sport as it’s important to get maximum coverage.

“There is a lot of work to be done but I’m confident that club delegates at the annual general meeting will give me their backing to put my plans into action.”