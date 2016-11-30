The Maltese Islands Festival is taking place this weekend, bringing dance, music, song and drama to the stage.

This year marks the debut of the Maltese Islands Festival, where anyone aged four up to the later years of adulthood may perform before a different kind of audience, to be assessed, encouraged and inspired by active UK-based professionals, across the various genres of music, dance, song and drama.

The Maltese Islands Festival of Drama, Music, Singing and Dance is a member of the British and International Federation of Festivals, and is committed to give an opportunity to non-professionals to form an appreciation of artistic standards while also perfecting their techniques.

Performances are open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

■ The festival is taking place from Friday at 9am to Sunday at 9pm at St James Cavalier in Valletta. Tickets are available from kreattivita.org, with the option to purchase a block ticket for all three days. Spazju Kreattiv encourages ticket holders to arrive early as the places are limited. For more information and full programme details, visit www.themalteseislandsfestival.com.