Advert
Wednesday, November 30, 2016, 06:15

Maltese Islands Festival

The Maltese Islands Festival is taking place this weekend, bringing dance, music, song and drama to the stage.

The Maltese Islands Festival is taking place this weekend, bringing dance, music, song and drama to the stage.

This year marks the debut of the Maltese Islands Festival, where anyone aged four up to the later years of adulthood may perform before a different kind of audience, to be assessed, encouraged and inspired by active UK-based professionals, across the various genres of music, dance, song and drama.

The Maltese Islands Festival of Drama, Music, Singing and Dance is a member of the British and International Federation of Festivals, and is committed to give an opportunity to non-professionals to form an appreciation of artistic standards while also perfecting their techniques.

Performances are open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

■ The festival is taking place from Friday at 9am to Sunday at 9pm at St James Cavalier in Valletta. Tickets are available from kreattivita.org, with the option to purchase a block ticket for all three days. Spazju Kreattiv encourages ticket holders to arrive early as the places are limited. For more information and full programme details, visit www.themalteseislandsfestival.com.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Concert in aid of Dar il-Kaptan

  2. Announcements

  3. Announcements

  4. Frankenstein at St James Cavalier

  5. Lunchtime concert

  6. Symposium on post-humanism in academia

  7. Two artists at art discussion meeting

  8. Organ festival

  9. Armed Forces of Malta concert

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed