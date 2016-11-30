The AFM Band and the Coro Bel Canto are taking part in a concert tomorrow as part of the celebrations marking the International Week for Persons with Disability. Photo: Gino Galea

On the occasion of the International Week for Persons with Disability, this year’s annual Armed Forces of Malta concert will be held tomorrow in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

The Armed Forces of Malta Band will be under the direction of Mro Warrant Officer Jonathan Borg with the programme including works by Nino Rota, John Stevens, Hay Malotte, Paolo Nani and Bdr Twanny Borg. The band will be accompanied by the Coro Bel Canto.

Annabelle Xerri will be a main speaker at the event being held at the Mdina Cathedral. Xerri lost her hearing through a viral infection when she was six years old. Last June, she was awarded The Queen’s Young Leaders Award by Queen Elizabeth II for her role in promoting equal opportunities in the community for deaf persons.

During the evening, the Premju Dun Mikiel Azzopardi will also be announced. Id-Dar tal-Providenza gives out the award every year in recognition and appreciation of voluntary work done with persons with disability in Malta and Gozo. Presently, the organisation houses around 110 residents and offers respite services on a regular basis with annual running expenses of around €4 million.

■ The concert is being held at the Mdina Cathedral tomorrow at 7.30pm. Entrance is free and tickets may be requested by calling 7949 3923 or e-mailing [email protected]. The event is being organised with the collaboration of RTK4Charity and is under the patronage of President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and Archbishop Charles Scicluna.