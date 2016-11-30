A comedy based on a 1952 Italian film

Il-Mejtin ma Jħallsux Taxxi (The Dead Don’t Pay Taxes) is a comedy in three acts taking place this Saturday in Mqabba.

The play is based on a 1952 Italian film. It follows the misadventures of Peppinu (Christian Cassar), a man of Italian descent who is married to Carmen (Anthea Sacco).

The couple live with Filomena (Ann Marie Dingli), his mother-in-law, with Peppinu having to deal with ever-increasing bills, overdue rent and Filomena spending every penny earned.

One day, Rafel (Omar Farrugia), the caretaker of the apartments in which Peppinu and Carmen live, hands him a letter containing news which nobody could ever have imagined.

This leads to Peppinu returning to his homeland, which leads to a most unexpected turn of events.

Translated into Maltese by Joe Fenech and directed by Alessio Farrugia, the play is being staged by the Youth Section within Our Lady of the Lily Musical Society of Mqabba. Also taking part are Jeremy Briffa, Kylie Caruana, Jason Tanti and Jonathan Dingli.

■ The performance is being held on Saturday at the Mqabba Primary School Hall at 7pm. To book, call 9968 5737. For more information, visit www.talgilju.com.