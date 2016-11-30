Various shortcomings brought up during inspections of old peoples' homes

Various shortcomings were brought up during 63 inspections of private or government-contracted old peoples’ homes, Parliamentary Secretary Justyne Caruana told parliament today.

She added that, in the absence of a regulatory authority, no action could be taken the homes which were faltering.

Introducing the Homes for Older Persons (Care Quality Standards) Authority Bill, Dr Caruana said that the Bill would address this issue through the creatiion of an authority, which would act as a regulator and watch dog over the operation of such homes.

She said the Bill would provide a specific legal framework for the operation and management of care and nursing homes for older persons with the ultimate aim being the protection of the physical, emotional and social well-being of older persons.

It also aimed at establishing standards that such homes had to meet to guarantee the well-being of older persons.