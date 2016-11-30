Speaker appeals for MPs' good sense to agree on hospitals' contract debate

Government and Opposition members on the Public Accounts Committee should use their good sense to get to an agreement on the Medical Association of Malta and the Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin’s request for the hospitals’ privatisation contract to be discussed within the Public Accounts Committee.

Last Monday, the PAC did not agree it should discuss the request saying this should be done by the Standing Committee on Health. The issue was referred the issue to the Speaker for a ruling.

The PAC received MAM and the UĦM’s request to review the contracts signed between the government and Vitals Global Healthcare for the privatisation of the Gozo, St Luke’s, and Karen Grech hospitals last week.