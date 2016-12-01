Small fire at ElectroGas controlled in minutes
Extinguished with installed firefighting equipment
A small fire at the ElectroGas compound today was controlled in a matter of minutes, the company said.
It said some insulation material and cardboard caught fire in an isolated area at around noon.
The incident, that was related to some final works, was not in an operational area and was detected early by the control room and security staff.
The installed firefighting equipment was able to extinguish the fire in a matter of minutes.
Police units attended and a fire brigade was called to site as a protective measure.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.