Small fire at ElectroGas controlled in minutes

A small fire at the ElectroGas compound today was controlled in a matter of minutes, the company said.

It said some insulation material and cardboard caught fire in an isolated area at around noon.

The incident, that was related to some final works, was not in an operational area and was detected early by the control room and security staff.

The installed firefighting equipment was able to extinguish the fire in a matter of minutes.

Police units attended and a fire brigade was called to site as a protective measure.