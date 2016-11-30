Second phase of Gozo tunnel geophysical investigation completed

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video by Transport Malta.

The University of Malta has completed the second phase of geophysical investigations that will establish a geological model to guide the conceptual design of the proposed tunnel between Malta and Gozo.

Transport Malta said researchers used a multibeam echo sounder to create a 3D map of the seabed. It emits an acoustic pulse at a particular frequency which hits the seabed and is reflected back.

The software registers the time it takes and since the speed of sound in water is known, can calculate the depth of the sea-bed. This system emits 500 of these impulses at one go. Thus by moving with the boat the researchers mapped bands of the sea floor at a very high resolution.

The first phase gave details of the geological structure up to 400 metres below the seabed. Scientists deployed a 300-metre-long cable with a series of specialised receptors. An ‘air gun’ released bursts of compressed air every few metres.

Different geological layers reflect back different frequencies. Scientists can thus determine the geological formations that lie beneath the surface and determine possible cracks.