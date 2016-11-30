“Papillon” remake successfully completes filming in Malta

Filming in Malta of Papillon, a remake of the 1973 classic film starring Dustin Hoffman and Steve McQueen has been successfully completed, the Malta Film Commission said.

Charlie Hunnam

“Papillon” was mainly filmed at the water tanks in Kalkara and in Rabat. The producers thanked the commission for its extensive support and its assistance with the specialist facilities offered by the water tanks. They also thanked the Maltese crew who worked on the shoot.

Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said that the film industry is going strong with a total of 16 international productions underway in Malta in 2016

Directed by Michael Noer (Northwest, R) and scripted by Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners, The Red Road), Papillon stars Charlie Hunnam (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, The Lost City of Z, Crimson Peak) in the title role, with Emmy Award winner Rami Malek (Mr. Robot, Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master) as Louis Dega. Based on convicted felon and fugitive Henri Charriere’s best-selling 1969 memoir. The story was last bought to the big screen in 1973 starring Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman.

Papillon is a Red Granite Pictures production, with Joey McFarland, Riza Aziz, David Koplan, Ram Bergman and Roger Corbi producing.