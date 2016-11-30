Nearly half of cases of fraud investigated found in breach of the law

A total 292 of 613 cases of fraud investigated by the Social Solidarity Ministry this year were found to be in breach of the Social Security Act.

Minister Michael Farrugia told Anthony Agius Decelis (PL) in reply to a parliamentary question that this meant a saving to the Exchequer of €1,611,461.

During the same period, the department received 357 new reports of alleged abuse.

In an answer to another question by the same MP, Dr Farrugia said 1,647 widows started receiving the full pension pertaining to their husbands who had paid enough social security contributions to be eligible for a full pension.

The minister also said that during the last 12 months, 696 persons had asked to pay social security contributions arrears. Of these, 450 were accepted.