Advert
Wednesday, November 30, 2016, 15:52

Migration discussed between Joseph Muscat and Polish Prime Minister

Photo: Kevin Abela, DOI

Photo: Kevin Abela, DOI

The challenges of migration were the main topic of discussion between Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had today in Warsaw and his Polish counterpart Beata Szydlo.

The meeting was part of a series the Maltese government is having before taking over the European Presidency.

Dr Muscat said that such a meeting reflected Malta’s attitude during the Presidency. “It will be a Presidency that will build on relations with countries that have a different opinion. It is useless to hope that everyone will always agree with everything, so we have to build bridge between all the different forces.

The two Prime Minister also discussed the impact of Brexit and the related process.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Fined €3,000 each for racist Facebook posts

  2. Gozitan ordered to return restored...

  3. Jobs scheme may be discontinued if no...

  4. Speakers, guests clash over political...

  5. Motorcyclists and wardens to meet as...

  6. 30th anniversary of Tal-Barrani clashes...

  7. Man jailed 10 months for accident which...

  8. Unions in sharp reaction as MPs disagree...

  9. Leading academics threaten to boycott...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed