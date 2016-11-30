Migration discussed between Joseph Muscat and Polish Prime Minister

Photo: Kevin Abela, DOI

The challenges of migration were the main topic of discussion between Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had today in Warsaw and his Polish counterpart Beata Szydlo.

The meeting was part of a series the Maltese government is having before taking over the European Presidency.

Dr Muscat said that such a meeting reflected Malta’s attitude during the Presidency. “It will be a Presidency that will build on relations with countries that have a different opinion. It is useless to hope that everyone will always agree with everything, so we have to build bridge between all the different forces.

The two Prime Minister also discussed the impact of Brexit and the related process.