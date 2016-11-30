Man forfeits conditional freedom after alleged raid on cigarette vending machine

A 21-year-old unemployed man, who until this morning was out on bail, will end the day behind bars after he was this morning charged with stealing cigarettes from a vending machine in a Ħamrun bar.

Brandon Pace, residing in Ħamrun, pleaded not guilty to stealing €1,200 worth of cigarettes from a vending machine at the bar in Patri Manwel Magri Street. He was also charged with stealing €1,550 in cash and damaging the vending machine, which belonged to the bar owner.

Mr Pace, who is a relapser, was charged with violating bail conditions imposed upon him by a court last February.

There was no request for bail, given the circumstances of the case. However, the defence requested the court to intervene so that the director of prison would place the accused in a division best suited for his age and personal circumstances.

The court upheld this request and also recommended the appointment of a provisional probation officer to temporarily supervise the accused who needed help to address his habits.

Inspectors Carlos Cordina and Kurt Zahra prosecuted. Lawyer Noel Bianco was defence counsel.