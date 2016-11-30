Advert
Wednesday, November 30, 2016, 15:39 by

Edwina Brincat

Man forfeits conditional freedom after alleged raid on cigarette vending machine

Bail was not requested

A 21-year-old unemployed man, who until this morning was out on bail, will end the day behind bars after he was this morning charged with stealing cigarettes from a vending machine in a Ħamrun bar.

Brandon Pace, residing in Ħamrun, pleaded not guilty to stealing €1,200 worth of cigarettes from a vending machine at the bar in Patri Manwel Magri Street. He was also charged with stealing €1,550 in cash and damaging the vending machine, which belonged to the bar owner.

Mr Pace, who is a relapser, was charged with violating bail conditions imposed upon him by a court last February.

There was no request for bail, given the circumstances of the case. However, the defence requested the court to intervene so that the director of prison would place the accused in a division best suited for his age and personal circumstances.

The court upheld this request and also recommended the appointment of a provisional probation officer to temporarily supervise the accused who needed help to address his habits.

Inspectors Carlos Cordina and Kurt Zahra prosecuted. Lawyer Noel Bianco was defence counsel.

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Fined €3,000 each for racist Facebook posts

  2. Gozitan ordered to return restored...

  3. Speakers, guests clash over political...

  4. Jobs scheme may be discontinued if no...

  5. Motorcyclists and wardens to meet as...

  6. 30th anniversary of Tal-Barrani clashes...

  7. Man jailed 10 months for accident which...

  8. Unions in sharp reaction as MPs disagree...

  9. Leading academics threaten to boycott...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed