Advert
Wednesday, November 30, 2016, 16:41

Malta Digital Cluster launched at Life Sciences Park

The Malta Digital Cluster was launched at the Malta Life Sciences Park by Life Sciences CEO Joseph Sammut and Edwin Ward, chairman of Paragon Europe.

The role of the cluster is to create collaboration between academia, researchers, private sector entities and the public sector to take advantage of growth and new opportunities in digital.

The Malta Digital Cluster is being housed at the Malta Life Sciences Park and will become a member of the European Cluster Collaboration Platform.

Members will gain the opportunity to join the EU ecosystem of digital clusters to network, share best practice in a European and global context, find partners and financing, as well as identify funding programmes, research funding opportunities and EU-funded projects in which the cluster members can participate.

The Malta Digital Cluster will be networked with international partners from blue-chip digital companies, leading universities and digital clusters elsewhere in the EU and beyond.

Further information can be obtained here.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Fined €3,000 each for racist Facebook posts

  2. Gozitan ordered to return restored...

  3. Speakers, guests clash over political...

  4. Jobs scheme may be discontinued if no...

  5. Motorcyclists and wardens to meet as...

  6. 30th anniversary of Tal-Barrani clashes...

  7. Man jailed 10 months for accident which...

  8. Unions in sharp reaction as MPs disagree...

  9. Leading academics threaten to boycott...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed