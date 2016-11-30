Malta Digital Cluster launched at Life Sciences Park

The Malta Digital Cluster was launched at the Malta Life Sciences Park by Life Sciences CEO Joseph Sammut and Edwin Ward, chairman of Paragon Europe.

The role of the cluster is to create collaboration between academia, researchers, private sector entities and the public sector to take advantage of growth and new opportunities in digital.

The Malta Digital Cluster is being housed at the Malta Life Sciences Park and will become a member of the European Cluster Collaboration Platform.

Members will gain the opportunity to join the EU ecosystem of digital clusters to network, share best practice in a European and global context, find partners and financing, as well as identify funding programmes, research funding opportunities and EU-funded projects in which the cluster members can participate.

The Malta Digital Cluster will be networked with international partners from blue-chip digital companies, leading universities and digital clusters elsewhere in the EU and beyond.

Further information can be obtained here.