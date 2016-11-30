Helena Dalli wins Hero of the Year Award

Civil Liberties minister Helena Dalli won the Hero of the Year Award during the sixth edition of the European Diversity Award held in London last night.

Those nominated in the various categories included Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and Italian undersecretary of State Ivan Scalfarotto.

The ceremony, which took place in the London Museum of Natural History, was attended by over 500 participants working in the field of equality and diversity across Europe.

The award is given to politicians, journalists, athletes, companies and publishing houses that act as trailblazers in the enhancement of equality in European society.

In her acceptance speech, Dr Dalli said that we must work hard so that the advancements made would not get undone. She pointed out that democracy could never become a tyranny of the majority and attention to minorities had to be high on the agenda of every government.

On a national level, finishing touches on the Equality Bill and a Human Rights and Equality Commission Bill aimed at mainstreaming equality for all persons in all spheres of life were now underway – after a wide consultation process - with the intent of presenting the Bills to Parliament shortly.