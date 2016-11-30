Live debate: 'Brexit, Trump... Should we blame democracy?'

It's been a year of political earthquakes, with the UK's Brexit decision and the USA's election of Donald Trump rattling certainties and leaving many with more questions than answers.

What has caused this political backlash? Why are voters shunning traditional politicians? And can we expect the uncertainty to prevail through 2017?

Times of Malta is hosting a debate titled 'Brexit, Trump... Should we blame democracy?', at the Intercontinental Hotel this morning to answer some of these questions.

Former Prime Minister and Nationalist Party leader Lawrence Gonzi, the special envoy to the Prime Minister and former Foreign Minister Alex Sceberras Trigona, activist and sociologist Michael Briguglio, satirist and blogger Wayne Flask and businessman and former politician Josie Muscat are the key speakers.

Times of Malta online editor Herman Grech will be moderating the debate, and we will be providing a running commentary of proceedings.

9.24am Talk of values seems to have pushed Mr Flask's buttons. What sort of values were on display when the Paceville master plan was drafted, he asks. Planning "seems to be a playground" for politicians, he says. "When I look around me, I find it hard to believe that politicians have our best interests at heart."

9.21am Dr Gonzi is concerned that "we've forgotten about the language of values in politics."

He urges people not to denigrate local politicians. "Why is it that we talk about everything except that which is value-based?"

It shouldn't matter if a person is dark- or light-skinned, or whether they arrive on a cruise liner or a small boat, the former PM says.

9.18am Michael Briguglio is uncomfortable with the whole 'establishment' debate. "The EU is most definitely the establishment, and I am pro-EU. Does that make me pro-establishment?"

Populist parties are "winning the language game", Dr Briguglio says.

9.14am Both Joseph Muscat and Simon Busuttil have been busy declaring their anti-Establishment credentials, but Mr Flask isn't having it.

"It's a bit like a tiff on a school bus," he says.

"There are tens - dozens - of undeclared interests on both sides of the House. If they are not 'the Establishment', who is? NGOs?"

9.10am Mr Muscat reckons that the first signs of a political earthquake did not come from the Brexit vote, or protests in Greece or Spain, but rather much further east in India.

The rise of Narendra Modi - who completely wiped out the Indian National Congress party that had dominated politics for decades, he says.

Mr Muscat is not all that downbeat about eventual victories of far-right parties in France and Austria. "We have to give them a chance," he says, as he notes that political waves come in cycles.

9.05am Dr Sceberras Trigona takes an academic turn, with Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz and political scientist Francis Fukuyama both featuring in his opening statement.

The post-Cold War euphoria surrounding multilateralism is no more, says Dr Sceberras Trigona. That Cold War dividend has been lost, he says, as has the peace dividend that the fall of the Berlin Wall seemed to augur.

9.02am Moderator asks Dr Briguglio if social media is leading to more uninformed decisions by voters.

The sociologist is hesitant to blame social media. Technology is a tool, he says, and activists in Egypt, for instance, used it to their advantage.

Populism, he adds, "is not just of the right." Venezuela's Hugo Chavez, he says, went down the populist route and "squandered everything."

9am Dr Gonzi kicks off proceedings, and he immediately defends the democratic process. "We might agree or disagree, but let us not undermine the most important development in our civilisation," he says.

The former Prime Minister says that he sees the after-effects of the global financial crisis in this year's political upheavals, as well as the cultural impact of immigration and terrorism on the general societal mood.