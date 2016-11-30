Bogdanovic inquiry findings delivered

The Prime Minister has received the inquiry report into allegations that footballer Daniel Bogdanovic was released from police custody after political pressure.

A spokesman for the Office of the Prime Minister told the Times of Malta the report “will be published in the coming days, after being reviewed”.

Former army commander Brigadier Carmel Vassallo, who was tasked with the inquiry, confirmed he delivered the findings last Monday.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is currently on a whirlwind tour of European capitals ahead of Malta’s EU presidency in January.

Dr Muscat ordered the inquiry after MaltaToday alleged that the Gozo police had released Mr Bogdanovic from custody after pressure was exerted by “a ministry official”. MaltaToday journalists Saviour Balzan and Matthew Vella later said that police Assistant Commissioner Carmelo Magri, based at the Floriana headquarters, talked to senior officers at the Gozo police station about the player’s arrest.

Mr Bogdanovic, a former Malta international player, was arrested for threatening his wife and possessing a firearm outside his Għajnsielem residence on Saturday night, October 29, the eve of an important game with his team, Xewkija Tigers.

He was released on police bail on Sunday to allow him to play the game, only to be charged in court under arrest on Monday.

The court released him conditionally, and the case is ongoing.