Wednesday, November 30, 2016, 16:04

Air Malta to operate double daily flights to Munich, Rome and Catania next summer

To drop Athens and Frankfurt

Air Malta is planning to operate 150 weekly flights to 29 destinations next summer.

With this schedule, running from March 26 to October 28, the airline is planning to carry 1.2 million passengers with a fleet of eight aircraft.

Air Malta’s summer 2017 schedule sees the airline operate increased frequencies on Munich, Brussels, Amsterdam, Vienna, Zurich, Rome, Catania, Lyon, Palermo, Prague and Moscow.

The airline will operate with up to double daily flights in peak summer to Munich, Rome and Catania.

It will decrease some frequencies for all or part of the season on London Gatwick, Berlin, Manchester and Geneva and will drop Athens and Frankfurt.

It said it will retain its code-share flights to Frankfurt where Lufthansa would be the operating carrier with two daily flights.

