Reason to go
According to the Times of Malta (‘Whip blasts Medicines Authority’, November 16), government Whip Godfrey Farrugia, quoting a 2011 scientific paper, stated that the Ella One pill was abortifacient.
He accused the regulator of forgetting that abortion in Malta was illegal.
On the basis of his accusation, the minister responsible for appointing the Medicines Authority should immediately and unceremoniously dismiss all members of the authority.
Action, please.
