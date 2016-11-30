Advert
Mario Dingli, Sliema

Proof

John Guillaumier (November 25) in his answer to John Azzopardi, inter alia said: “The same epithets could be hurled back at them for believing in a ‘being’ for which there is no evidence whatsoever.”

Perhaps Guillaumier should take some time off and look around him. In the meantime he can, perhaps, tell us whether nothing can create something. If he can give us a convincing answer, I might be tempted to become an atheist.

