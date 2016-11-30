Badly folded

The November 21 edition of this newspaper was particularly interesting and pertinent: so many good articles and an excellent editorial. I have, however, a couple of niggles about this largely excellent and informative paper.

Since I finally emigrated to Malta and started taking the Times of Malta on a regular basis some 10 years ago, I have been less than happy about the way the newspaper is always folded badly off-centre. Sometimes, when I refold it for my convenience, parts of some pages become inaccessible because they now appear on another ‘half’ of the sheet. Surely, the printers can reorganise the folding to eliminate the 10mm average overlap between the two halves.

Tautology is becoming ever more common. It is poor writing that allows part of the meaning of a precise word to be immediately repeated in the form of part of the dictionary definition of the true meaning of that word.