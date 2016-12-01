Spiteri puts Sliema in fourth round

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Holders Sliema Wanderers scored a dramatic FA Trophy victory when they edged Mosta 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at the Tedesco Stadium.

It was Mosta who looked in control when taking a two-goal lead.

On 19 minutes, Martin Vlcek controlled the ball on the edge of the area and beat Sliema goalkeeper Glenn Zammit with a firm drive.

The Slovakian winger turned provider two minutes later when he picked Francis Onwudinjo at the far post and the Nigerian tucked the ball home.

On 37 minutes, Sliema pulled a goal back when Kurt Magro handled Denni’s shot inside the area and from the resultant penalty the Brazilian drilled the ball into the net.

Denni almost struck again two minutes later but his dipping shot came off the upright.

Sliema kept up the pressure on the restart and drew level on 55 minutes.

John Mintoff ‘s cross was met by Jean Paul Farrugia but the ball came off the upright. Muchardi was first on the rebound but his effort was blocked with the ball falling to Mark Scerri who bundled home.

With the match looking set to finish in extra-time, Sliema grabbed the winner.

Salomon Wisdom, who had replaced Peter Xuereb, sped into the area and his shot was deflected into the path of Ryan Spiteri who drilled the ball into the net.

Sliema will now face the winner of the tie between Qrendi and Swieqi.