Record-breaker Woodburn volleys Liverpool into semis

Liverpool reached the League Cup semi-finals as 17-year-old Ben Woodburn enjoyed a night to remember by becoming the club’s youngest ever goalscorer when he wrapped up a 2-0 victory over Leeds United last night.

Liverpool had been frustrated for the majority of the fifth round tie at Anfield and were outplayed at times by their second-tier opponents, with Leeds pegging them back and striking the woodwork in the second half.

However, Divock Origi slid home the opening goal after 76 minutes and Woodburn, making his debut in the competition as a late substitute, volleyed powerfully into the net from close range in front of the Kop on 81 minutes.

At 17 years and 45 days, Woodburn erased Michael Owen from the Liverpool record books, with the former England striker having scored for the first time at 17 years 143 days in 1997.

QFs: Hull vs Newcastle 1-1 (Hull win 3-1 on pens); Liverpool vs Leeds 2-0.

Today: 20.45 Arsenal vs Southampton. 21.00 Man. United vs W. Ham.