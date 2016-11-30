Lino Farrugia Sacco withdraws candidature for ASA president
Former Malta Olympic Committee president Lino Farrugia Sacco has withdrawn his candidature for president of the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta.
The other candidate is current ASA president Joe Caruana Curran.
Judge Farrugia Sacco's letter can be read in the pdf link below.
