Football FA Trophy: Lija beat Pieta Hotspurs to progress

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Lija Athletic are through to the fourth round of the FA Trophy when they eased past Pieta Hotspurs 2-0 at the Tedesco Stadium.

Pieta were the better side in the first half and created the better chances.

On 11 minutes, Karl Micallef served Gabriel Mensah whose dipping drive just missed the upright.

Mensah turned provider on the stroke of half-time when the Nigerian James Scicluna whose low drive was well blocked by Gauci.

On the restart, Lija seized the initiative and on 56 minutes Jorge Garcia Vidal spurned an open chance when he found himself unmarked inside the area but he blasted over with only Montfort to beat.

But the Brazilian made amends 58 minutes when he sped clear of his marker and hit a rising shot that flew into the roof of the net.

Lija killed off the match on 71 minutes when Aboubakar Bello Osagie embarked on a surging run that took him past Travis Bartolo and hit a low drive that rolled past a diving Montfort.

Lija Athletic now await the winner of the tie between Għargħur and Tarxien Rainbows who face each other on December 13.