Raul Castro swears allegiance in front of Fidel Castro's urn
Cuban President Raul Castro signed a contract of allegiance to the country's revolution during a ceremony in Havana to pay his final respects to his brother and predecessor Fidel Castro, who ruled for half a century and resisted the United States throughout the Cold War.
Castro died on Friday at the age of 90, a decade after stepping down due to poor health and ceding power to his brother.
Castro was admired by leftists and people of the developing world who saw him as a revolutionary champion of the poor, but he was vilified by many who viewed him as a dictator who oppressed Cubans and ruined the economy through socialism.
His death has removed any impediment on Raul Castro to pursue deeper relations with Washington if US President-elect Donald Trump warms to the idea of improved ties.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.