Two artists at art discussion meeting

By Darren Spiteri

By Matthew Cassar

Darren Spiteri, a painter and ceramist, and Matthew Cassar, a painter and teacher of art, are the guests of the 142nd Art Discussion group meeting. Spiteri is exhibiting his work at Skyparks Business Centre in Luqa (October 14 to January 14) while Matthew Cassar’s work will be on display at the Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian’s (November 23 to January 14). During the presentation of their work, the artists will answer questions on their vision, concept, aesthetics and technique.

■ The meeting will be held today at the main hall of St Mary Band Club Qrendi, next to the parish church at 7.30pm. For more information, visit www.adgmalta.webs.com.