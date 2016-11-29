Symposium on post-humanism in academia

The next Work in Progress in the Social Studies (WIPSS) event taking place today is a symposium on the possibility of a post-humanist university.

Organised in collaboration with the Utopia 2016 Anniversary Events Series, the symposium is a follow-up to the WIPSS seminar held in May entitled Control, Autopoiesis and the Idea of the Posthumanist University. Interest on the paper presented by Ivan Callus was high and this led to this second event.

Callus will summarise his May paper and offer some further thoughts. Paul Clough from the Department of Anthropological Sciences will give his reaction to the May paper. James Corby from the Department of English will respond with ideas of his own.

The event will be chaired by Jean-Paul De Lucca from the Centre for the Liberal Arts and Sciences.

■ The symposium starts at 6pm in Old Humanities Building Room 113, behind the Assembly Hall, at the University of Malta in Msida.