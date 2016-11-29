The Malta International Organ Festival continues with a concert featuring pieces by German composers.

Today’s programme features organist Christian Schmitt and includes pieces by Mendelssohn, Hosokawa, Merkel and Bach.

As one of the most sought-after concert organists of his generation, Schmitt has given concerts around the globe, including at the Salzburg Festival, with the Berlin Philharmonie and at the Mariinsky Theatre Concert Hall in St Petersburg.

He has also appeared as a soloist with several orchestras and been conducted by some of the greats, including Sir Simon Rattle, Marin Alsop and Cornelius Meister.

Schmitt’s great passion is the extensive romantic organ repertoire, yet his artistic spectrum goes far beyond.

A winner of the ECHO Klassik award, he has given concerts on many of the historic organs of Europe and has recorded the complete organ works of Handel and Brixi. At the same time, the German organist makes full use of the developments made to his instrument over the centuries and also devotes himself to contemporary repertoire.

Since September 2014, he has served as principal organist and curator of the organ series of the Bamberg Symphony Orchestra. Schmitt, who loves to experiment with programming, is also well known to concert audiences through his varied chamber music projects, which include Lieder recitals and performances with Magdalena Kožená, Michael Volle, Juliane Banse and Sibylla Rubens, among others.

He is also a committed member of the Rhapsody in School project, which introduces children to classical music through school visits from world class musicians.

■ The concert is being held at St Augustine’s parish church in Valletta at 8pm. Entrance is free. The festival runs until December 9 with concerts taking place in various cathedrals, basilicas and churches across the Maltese islands. Full programme details can be obtained from www.MaltaInternationalOrganFestival.com. This space will cover the individual concerts on the day.