Tuesday, November 29, 2016, 06:12

Lunchtime concert

Bernard Catania will be performing a selection of classical guitar pieces.

The successful weekly lunchtime concert series at the Oratory of St Francis in Valletta continues today with a classical guitar recital.

Bernard Catania will perform a wide-ranging selection which spans classical guitar repertoires from baroque and Spanish, to Latin American and contemporary.

He will be performing works by Isaac Albeniz, Francisco Tarrega, Enrique Granados and traditional Spanish music, among others.

■ The concert starts at 12.30pm. This series is raising funds for the Franciscan church which is undergoing an extensive restoration project. Tickets can be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert begins. For more details, call 7968 0952 or send an e-mail to [email protected].

