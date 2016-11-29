Two badly scalded in abattoir accident
Two workers were badly scalded in an incident at the abattoir early this afternoon.
The police confirmed that the two - a 68-year-old man from Żurrieq and a 52-year-old Greek man who lives in Pieta - were injured by a sudden release of steam.
Both are employed by a private company.
The accident happened shortly after noon.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.