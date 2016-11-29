Advert
Tuesday, November 29, 2016, 13:07

Two badly scalded in abattoir accident

Two workers were badly scalded in an incident at the abattoir early this afternoon.

The police confirmed that the two - a 68-year-old man from Żurrieq and a 52-year-old Greek man who lives in Pieta - were injured by a sudden release of steam.

Both are employed by a private company.

The accident happened shortly after noon. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: How many traffic rules does this...

  2. Minister's daughter alleges HSBC...

  3. Man 'caught in traffic' imprisoned for...

  4. Millions for Vitals but no change seen...

  5. Jobs scheme may be discontinued if no...

  6. Police awaiting advice on Gozo school...

  7. Vitals hits out at MAM, UĦM statements

  8. Fined €3,000 each for racist Facebook posts

  9. Unions in sharp reaction as MPs disagree...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed