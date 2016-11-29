Thief faces fresh charges

A prison inmate from Uzbekistan, currently serving sentence at the Corradino Correctional Facility for a conviction related to thefts committed in Gozo, has today pleaded not guilty to another theft which occurred three years ago.

Zaynitdin Abdusalamov, 46, was charged with the aggravated theft of jewellery and electronic equipment from a private residence in Triq Gorg Borg Olivier, St Julian's.

Although the alleged crime had taken place in March 2013, it was only now that the police managed to press charges when fingerprints held in police records were found to match those of the accused.

Mr Abdusalamov, assisted by an English to Russian interpreter and also by a legal aid lawyer, pleaded not guilty. However, bearing in mind the personal circumstances of the accused, no request for bail was made.

Inspector Fabian Fleri prosecuted. Lawyer Joseph Ellis was legal aid.