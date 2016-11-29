Seek out education that teaches 'real life' skills, Bartolo tells IT students

The Microsoft Innovation Centre. Photo: Facebook

The best form of education is one that equips students with skills needed in “real life”, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo told a group of IT students this morning.

The minister was addressing the group during the fourth edition of the Microsoft’s YouthSpark Live event held at the company’s Innovation Centre. Workshops on gender equality in IT and how education in the field could enhance employability are being held throughout the morning.

Mr Bartolo encouraged the students to make the most of the event as this could equip them with skills that were not always taught at school.

“When you go out in society you are faced with real problems and you have to deal with them and solve them. You will also face problems at the work place and you have to learn to work through that.

“The best form of education is that which prepares us for real-life situations. This seminar is an example of this, so make the most of it,” Mr Bartolo said.

The minister also encouraged the female students present to keep working in the field as the number of women working in IT was still lower than that of men. The IT sector, he went on, was one that was still dominated by men and this needed to change.