Muscat meets Merkel to discuss EU Council presidency

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed Prime Minister Joseph Muscat at the Chancellery in Berlin this morning.

Dr Muscat is on the second of a four-day tour of seven European capitals focused mainly on Malta's presidency of the EU Council.

He has already visited Paris and Dubin.

He will also visit Estonia, Poland, Denmark and Hungary.

Dr Muscat said that among the subjects discussed with Ms Merkel was the need for the EU to have migration agreements for the central Mediterranean on the same lines as that reached with Turkey.