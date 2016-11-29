Maltese pupils improve their maths and science competences, study shows

Maltese 13-year-olds have improved their scores in an international study measuring mathematical and science competences of students from across 39 countries.

The study, known as TIMSS, (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study), shows that local 13-year-old students (year 9) have obtained 494 score points in Mathematics in the 2015 study, placing Malta in the 20th position. This was six marks more than the last study in 2007.

In Science, Maltese students obtained an average of 481 score points which was 24 additional marks than 2007, placing it in the 22nd position.

"The improved scores show that the efforts made between 2007 and 2015 to improve competences in mathematics and science have left a positive mark," the Ministry of Education said.

The international study takes place every four years however in the 2011 study Malta’s participation was in a younger age group than this year’s.

The report also showed that the proportion of heads of schools (50%) in Malta stating that their schools experience negligible disciplinary problems is significantly higher than the international average (43%). On the other hand 64% of Maltese students reported that they hardly ever experienced bullying.

The study also showed that the proportions of Maltese Mathematics and Science teachers with less than 10 years teaching experience (47% and 53% respectively) are significantly higher than the international averages (37% and 38%).

Links to the TIMSS 2015 International Report and the corresponding TIMSS 2015 Malta Report can be found at edu.gov.mt/timss.