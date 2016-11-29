Maltese Language Council has not always lived up to people's expectations - Education Ministry

The Maltese Language Council's work had not always matched people's expectations and it was time its membership was broadened to ensure more qualified people were involved in planning the language's development, the Education Ministry said today.

While it acknowledged the hard work the Akkademja tal-Malti and other Council members had done over the years, the ministry said that a "broad and long-lasting" public consultation had clearly shown that "there remains a lot of work to be done" to ensure the Maltese language progressed and was properly respected and used.

Six academic organisations which deal with the Maltese language have said they are dead-set against proposed amendments to the Council, saying that by widening its membership base the Council could end up being run by people with no qualifications in Maltese.

In its statement, the Education Ministry again argued that by widening membership the Council would be strengthened, not weakened.

The broadened membership would involve "qualified people of substance", the ministry said, adding that "nowhere in the amendments is it said that the Council will include people not qualified in Maltese."