Advert
Tuesday, November 29, 2016, 11:20

Maltese Language Council has not always lived up to people's expectations - Education Ministry

Broadening membership will benefit Maltese, government says

The Maltese Language Council's work had not always matched people's expectations and it was time its membership was broadened to ensure more qualified people were involved in planning the language's development, the Education Ministry said today.  

While it acknowledged the hard work the Akkademja tal-Malti and other Council members had done over the years, the ministry said that a "broad and long-lasting" public consultation had clearly shown that "there remains a lot of work to be done" to ensure the Maltese language progressed and was properly respected and used. 

Six academic organisations which deal with the Maltese language have said they are dead-set against proposed amendments to the Council, saying that by widening its membership base the Council could end up being run by people with no qualifications in Maltese. 

In its statement, the Education Ministry again argued that by widening membership the Council would be strengthened, not weakened.    

The broadened membership would involve "qualified people of substance", the ministry said, adding that "nowhere in the amendments is it said that the Council will include people not qualified in Maltese."    

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: How many traffic rules does this...

  2. Minister's daughter alleges HSBC...

  3. Confused? Court agrees and orders name...

  4. Man 'caught in traffic' imprisoned for...

  5. Millions for Vitals but no change seen...

  6. Police awaiting advice on Gozo school...

  7. Vitals hits out at MAM, UĦM statements

  8. Jobs scheme may be discontinued if no...

  9. Watch: Not for the faint hearted......

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed