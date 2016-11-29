Malta's will be a pragmatic Presidency - Prime Minister

Photo: Kevin Abela, DOI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed satisfaction that Malta will be taking over the Presidency of the European Union because, she said, it would shoulder this responsibility in an exemplary manner.

During official meetings with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Ms Merkel said she looked forward to this Presidency led by a country which had excellent bilateral relations with Germany.

Malta’s geographical position, she said, would help the Presidency place the most important themes at the forefront of the agenda.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said everyone should judge Malta on its work. It was proud of what it was doing and would continue to work in the best way possible. “It will be a pragmatic presidency,” he said.

Both leaders agreed that the immigration challenge was evolving daily especially because of the situation in Turkey, the lack of stability in Libya and the Mediterranean route. They agreed on the need for dialogue and agreement with stakeholders and mentioned the need for an equal distribution of the immigration burden.

They also discussed Brexit with Dr Muscat explaining that Malta had historical links with the UK and was in favour of a fair agreement which would, however, be inferior to full membership.