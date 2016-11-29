Malta newspapers in review

The following are the page one stories on the Maltese newspapers today.

Times of Malta says the jobs scheme operated by the GWU after a contract with JobsPlus may be stopped if the union's foundation does not make a profit.

l-orizzont says the Archbishop's attack on the GWU about the scheme was 'malicious'.

In-Nazzjon reports how workers in the GWU scheme are paid less than workers doing the same work, but the employment minister had said workers have dignity.

The Malta Independent says a geologist has insisted that no one should walk on or swim under the Azure Window in Gozo.