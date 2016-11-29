Advert
Tuesday, November 29, 2016, 07:22

Malta newspapers in review

The following are the page one stories on the Maltese newspapers today.

Times of Malta says the jobs scheme operated by the GWU after a contract with JobsPlus may be stopped if the union's foundation does not make a profit.

l-orizzont says the Archbishop's attack on the GWU about the scheme was 'malicious'.

In-Nazzjon reports how workers in the GWU scheme are paid less than workers doing the same work, but the employment minister had said workers have dignity.

The Malta Independent says a geologist has insisted that no one should walk on or swim under the Azure Window in Gozo.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: How many traffic rules does this...

  2. Minister's daughter alleges HSBC...

  3. Confused? Court agrees and orders name...

  4. Man 'caught in traffic' imprisoned for...

  5. Millions for Vitals but no change seen...

  6. Busuttil hits out at ‘obscene’ agreement

  7. Muscat: Court decision is example how...

  8. GWU will earn €8.5m from government...

  9. Police awaiting advice on Gozo school...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed