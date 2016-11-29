Malta gets A+ from German ratings agency

Creditreform Rating Agency has given Malta an A+ rating with a stable outlook in its first rating for the country, the government said.

It underlined the island's strong economic growth and its potential for further growth, the improved financial situation, strong institutions and improvement in the balance of payments.

The agency said Malta has a high level of credit worthiness owing to a strong macroeconomic performance and strong fiscal sustainability.

The agency projected that the debt would soon slip below 60% (of GDP) and the deficit will continue to narrow.