HSBC call centre celebrates 10 years in Malta

The HSBC UK Contact Centre in Malta is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, marking a storied decade of breaking new ground and career opportunities in Malta.

The Contact Centre in Swatar was officially inaugurated on November 20, 2006 by the then Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi in the presence of the former HSBC UK Chief Operating Officer David Budd.

When the first call from UK was answered by the customer service agents in Malta, the target was to recruit a total of 250 employees. However, today it is home to 450 staff members.

“The HSBC UK Contact Centre has been successful since the start. To our knowledge, this is the largest contact centre on the island, with 450 people in-house taking over a million inbound calls every year. In looking over the years, the Malta centre has certainly proven itself and continues to go from strength to strength,” said Head of HSBC UK Contact Centre Malta Robert Vaughan.

As part of the 10-year anniversary celebrations, the HSBC UKCC gave special recognition to long serving employees and hosted anniversary parties. The activity calendar also saw a variety of responsible events for the community and which raised more than €15,000.