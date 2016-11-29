A voyage to discover what lies beneath the waves

One of Malta's foremost marine biologists will be explaining some of the innovative techniques being used to monitor undersea environments in Malta Café Scientifique’s next event Mediterranean Marauders.

Join Professor Alan Deidun in his quest to maraud under the sea on November 30 at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm) in the Cinema room at Spazju Kreattiv at St James Cavalier in Valletta.

Until a few years ago, round-the-clock monitoring of our seas was not possible, as data collection required direct sampling in the field through SCUBA diving, aboard vessels or through human-mediated instrument deployment.

The contemporary marine scientist toolbox reserves yet another trump card...that of citizen science, which is increasingly being used to track elusive phenomena such as alien species introductions in our waters and the blooming of jellyfish species.

