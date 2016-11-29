Keynes and citizenship

I refer to the letter titled ‘Not a dog whistle’ by Karm Farrugia (November 19) wherein the correspondent stated that, if alive, economist J. M. Keynes “might well have been inclined to apply for Maltese citizenship”.

To this one might reply that he would have been granted the right to vote even before having applied for Maltese citizenship by Identity Malta chairman Joe Vella Bonnici.

Since, in this same letter, the correspondent contended that the economy “has worked so well that, were a general election to be held in a few weeks, Joseph Muscat’s government would likely continue for a further five years” I would like to ask: why is Muscat insisting on holding the general election in 2018 if he is so sure of winning were it to be held in 2017?