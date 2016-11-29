Advert
Tuesday, November 29, 2016, 06:06 by

Doris Lee, Barnsley, UK

Honesty

I refer to what Andy Walsh had to say about the British way.

It is good to hear someone that is gracious in defeat following a democratic vote by the British people. I myself elected for Brexit, however, no one knows for certain whether this was the right decision.

Only time will tell.

But we can only vote for what we think is best at the time. So, thumbs up for Andy’s honesty.

