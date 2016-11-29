Pioli bags first win as Inter coach

Stefano Pioli bagged his win for Inter against Fiorentina last night.

Inter clung on to beat 10-man Fiorentina 4-2 yesterday and hand boss Stefano Pioli his first win since taking charge.

Four days after throwing away a two-goal lead to lose to Hapoel Be’er Sheva and exit the Europa League, Inter were almost pegged back in Serie A despite leading 3-0 after 19 minutes.

Marcelo Brozovic, Antonio Candreva and Mauro Icardi all scored early for the hosts but Nikola Kalinic pulled one back and, after Gonzalo Rodriguez’s controversial dismissal in first-half stoppage time, Josip Ilicic got another.

But Icardi struck in stoppage time to inflict a first defeat in seven league games on Fiorentina.

Brozovic opened the scoring after just three minutes when he ran on to a loose ball on the edge of the area and slotted into the bottom-right corner.

It was 2-0 six minutes later when Ciprian Tatarusanu could only palm Ivan Perisic’s shot to Candreva who tucked into an empty net.

Icardi then benefited from some poor defending to dribble past two markers in the box before placing home his fifth goal in as many games.

But Fiorentina hit back eight minutes before half-time when Kalinic ran on to a long ball and fired past Samir Handanovic.

Their comeback hopes took a hit when Rodriguez was shown a straight red card for blocking Icardi, though the Inter striker did not appear to have a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Fiorentina set up a nervy last 30 minutes at San Siro when Ilicic beat Handanovic at his near post.

But, after Inter substitute Joao Mario somehow fired over from close range, Icardi made no mistake from a similar position in the second minute of added time to secure the points.

Defrel’s leveller

Gregoire Defrel’s stunning equaliser snapped Sassuolo’s losing streak and handed Napoli’s Serie A title hopes another blow.

Defrel’s late volley cancelled out Lorenzo Insigne’s opener as Napoli were held to a 1-1 draw – their third stalemate in a row at the Stadio San Paolo in all competitions.

Leaders Juventus lost on Sunday, while the rest of the top six won, leaving Napoli down in seventh, eight points behind the reigning champions.

Insigne found his mark three minutes before the interval, cutting in from the left before letting fly with a deflected strike that beat Andrea Consigli and gave the hosts the lead.

Sassuolo levelled with eight minutes left. Marcello Gazzola’s fine cross from the right was brilliantly dispatched on the volley by Defrel from near the penalty spot.

Napoli pushed forward in search of a late winner and Jose Callejon’s shot hit the post in stoppage time.

Serie B: Salernitana vs Pro Vercelli 1-1.

Lega Pro: Group B – Venezia vs Padova 1-3.

Coppa Italia – Fourth round

Today: 15.00 Empoli vs Cesena; 18.00 Chievo vs Novara; 21.00 Torino vs Pisa.

Tomorrow: 15.00 Palermo vs Spezia; 18.00 Atalanta vs Pescara; 21.00 Sampdoria vs Cagliari.

Thursday: 18.00 Genoa vs Perugia; Bologna vs Verona.