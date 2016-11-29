Gambin hits brace as Barnet win thriller
Luke Gambin scored a quickfire brace in the second half to help Barnet to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Notts County in the English League Two.
With the score level a 1-1, the Malta winger put Barnet ahead with a deflected strike on 64 minutes.
Ten minutes later, Gambin embarked on a surging run before crashing a fierce drive into the top corner of the net to make it 3-1.
Notts County pulled a goal back but the Bees held on for a very important victory that lifted them to eighth place in the standings, level with Blackpool on 27 points.
Sam Magri’s Dover Athletic were trailing 1-0 to Macclesfield when their National League clash was abandoned midway through the second half due to heavy fog.
The Malta defender started the match for Dover who were trailing to a first-half goal from Danny Rowe when the referee decided to call off the match due to poor visibility.
Andrè Schembri kept his place in the starting XI as Boavista suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.
Second-placed Sporting grabbed the all-important goal through Bas Dost on 25 minutes. They had Ruben Semedo dismissed seven minutes from time .
The defeat left Boavista in 11th place on 13 points.
Zach Muscat missed fourth-placed Arezzo’s goalless draw at Giana Erminio on Friday. The Malta defender is recovering from a slight injury.
