Argentina beat Croatia to clinch first Davis Cup title

The Argentina players and officials celebrate at the end of their match against Croatia, last night.

Argentina won their first Davis Cup title last night after Juan Martin Del Potro and Federico Delbonis won yesterday’s reverse singles to complete the South American nation’s spectacular comeback in a 3-2 win over hosts Croatia in the final.

Del Potro fought back from two sets down to beat Marin Cilic 6-72-6 7-5 6-4 6-3 before Delbonis swept aside Ivo Karlovic 6-3 6-4 6-2 in the decisive rubber, sparking wild celebrations among several thousand away fans in the Zagreb Arena.

Croatia, the 2005 winners, were one set away from claiming their second Davis Cup but Del Potro dug deep to keep alive Argentina’s bid to win their maiden title after losing all four finals they have taken part in.

Cilic appeared poised to finish the job and delight the passionate local fans after rifling 23 winners and 18 aces in the opening two sets, with Del Potro looking subdued.

Argentina’s 2009 US Open champion, however, responded ferociously with his back to the wall and then recovered from a break down early in the fifth set to close out the match in four hours and 53 minutes.