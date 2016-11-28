Advert
Monday, November 28, 2016, 14:23

Juve defender Alves fractures leg

Juventus full back Dani Alves fractured his leg during yesterday's Serie A match against Genoa, the Italian champions said on their website (www.juventus.com).

Brazilian Alves, 33, moved to Italian champions Juve this term on a two-year contract after eight seasons with Barcelona.

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci was substituted due to a thigh injury during the 3-1 loss at Genoa and will undergo tests to determine the extent of the problem.

Juve, bidding for a sixth Serie A title in a row, lead the standings by four points from AS Roma and AC Milan.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Juventus blown away by Genoa in half an hour

  2. Mourinho sent off on bad day for United...

  3. Chelsea go top, Man. City, Liverpool win

  4. Nico Rosberg wins F1 championship in...

  5. Hamilton on pole for F1 title showdown,...

  6. Balzan lead the Malta Premier League

  7. Convincing win for Floriana

  8. Late goals keep 10-man Hibs on track

  9. Spartans seal win in second half

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 28-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed