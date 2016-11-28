Juve defender Alves fractures leg
Juventus full back Dani Alves fractured his leg during yesterday's Serie A match against Genoa, the Italian champions said on their website (www.juventus.com).
Brazilian Alves, 33, moved to Italian champions Juve this term on a two-year contract after eight seasons with Barcelona.
Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci was substituted due to a thigh injury during the 3-1 loss at Genoa and will undergo tests to determine the extent of the problem.
Juve, bidding for a sixth Serie A title in a row, lead the standings by four points from AS Roma and AC Milan.
